Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore. Picture: Getty Images

The Owls made the long trip down to the Devon coast having lost just one of their opening five League One outings, but found themselves two behind at the break after Joe Edwards and Dan Scarr struck.

Wednesday were unable to find a way back into the contest after the interval and Ryan Law's goal deep into stoppage time capped a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

“You learn a lot when you lose the game and we have got tons of work to do," Moore said.

"I've said to the boys 'let's not believe the hype.' We have got a lot of work ahead of us and we will get the work done.

“There will be times this season where we will score the goals. Today, we had chances but we didn't get the final touch on it and we ended up chasing the game.

"We will move on from here and analyse the game and move forward.”

In the region of 2,000 Owls fans embarked on the 600-mile round trip to cheer on their team at Home Park, and Moore made sure that his players acknowledged that support after the full-time whistle, conceding that their display "was not good enough".

He added: “I said to the players beforehand, 'We are true, honest and we take pats on the back and we will take our medicine today'.

"Our supporters have come a long, long way to support us and they will continue to support us. What we can do is acknowledge the performance. We acknowledge it was not good enough and we don't hide from it.

“It wasn’t good enough, the least we could do is show our appreciation to them for travelling down. And that’s the message I gave to the players.

“I don't hide from the game. We need honesty, we need true commitment to the club. We apologise for the performance and let's hope there aren't too many of them this season.”