Sheffield Wednesday working to bring two new players in before 11pm deadline

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is hoping to sign two new forwards before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The Owls boss was speaking at this lunchtime’s press conference to preview Saturday’s Championship visit of Millwall to Hillsborough.

And while Monk refused to name names, the Owls have been linked with several players including Connor Wickham and Josh Windass.

“I am sat here waiting for any confirmation,” said Monk.

“The need for it, I have made that clear. It’s now the clubs talking which needs to get done.

“I know the club is working hard to get the deals over the line. We are very hopeful that we can get those one or two extra bodies in.”

Wednesday are desperate for a centre-forward - with top scorer Steven Fletcher out injured until March - and Crystal Palace striker Wickham would fit the bill perfectly.