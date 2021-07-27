Sheffield Wednesday's Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing coups as pair join on loan

LOAN SIGNING: Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Sheffield Wednesday

Manager Darren Moore built a reputation at Doncaster Rovers for his ability to entice clubs to loan their highly-prized young players to the Keepmoat Stadium and he has repeated the feat with two players who were interesting Championship clubs.

Peacock-Farrell brings considerable pedigree to the League One club having played Premier League football as recently as May, when he faced his previous club, and international football for Northern Ireland in the summer.

The 24-year-old takes the place of Republic of Ireland international Keiren Westwood, who was released in the summer after a turbulent time at Hillsborough. It left youngsters Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson to compete as first-choice but both have been inconsistent in their time in the first team. It became evident manager Darren Moore wanted more and that Peacock-Farrell was his preferred solution.

QUALITY: Lewis Wing impressed in the Championship on loan at Rotherham United last season

Born in Darlington, Peacock-Farrell played youth football for Middlesbrough but made his senior debut at Leeds and also had a loan spell with York City.

He was replaced as Leeds's first-choice by Kiko Casilla midway through the 2018-19 Championship play-off season when the Whites signed the Spaniard from Real Madrid.

Peacock-Farrell joined Burnley that summer but his four Premier League starts all came last season.

The signing of Wayne Hennessey to back-up Nick Pope at Turf Moor has made Peacock-Farrell surplus to requirements in the coming season.

Having joined on loan in January, Wing showed some impressive form in Rotherham United's unsuccessful fight against relegation last term and they and a number of Championship clubs would have been happy to have him in 2021-22, only for the Owls to win out.

Matt Crooks's move from Rotherham to Middlesbrough meant has again been allowed to go out on loan and his arrival is another coup for League One Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Owls are still waiting to discover the full extent of Josh Windass's hamstring injury but are expecting him to be out for "some considerable time".