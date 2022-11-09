Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore and Barry Bannan shortlisted for monthly EFL awards
Sheffield Wednesday are in contention for a double in the League One monthly awards.
Darren Moore has been nominated as manager of the month, and Barry Bannan as the player.
The promotion-chasers took 14 points from their seven league matches last month, scoring 13 goals.
They were, however, beaten by Plymouth Argyle, whose manager Steven Schumacher - the September winner – is also shortlisted, along with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and former Hull City manager Grant McCann, now at Peterborough United.
Most Popular
Owls captain Bannan scored twice in October – a powerful 20-yarder against Cheltenham Town and a deft lob against Burton Albion – and made two goals as well.
Bannan is up against Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins, Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper and former Barnsley striker Victor Adeboyejo – now with Burton.
Liam Palmer was August's player of the month.
Doncaster Rovers wing-back Kyle Knoyle is one of four contenders for the League Two player of the month award after four assists in October.
The winners will be announced on Friday.