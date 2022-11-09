Darren Moore has been nominated as manager of the month, and Barry Bannan as the player.

The promotion-chasers took 14 points from their seven league matches last month, scoring 13 goals.

They were, however, beaten by Plymouth Argyle, whose manager Steven Schumacher - the September winner – is also shortlisted, along with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and former Hull City manager Grant McCann, now at Peterborough United.

Owls captain Bannan scored twice in October – a powerful 20-yarder against Cheltenham Town and a deft lob against Burton Albion – and made two goals as well.

Bannan is up against Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins, Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper and former Barnsley striker Victor Adeboyejo – now with Burton.

Liam Palmer was August's player of the month.

Doncaster Rovers wing-back Kyle Knoyle is one of four contenders for the League Two player of the month award after four assists in October.

GOAL: Barry Bannan scores the second of his October goals, at home to Burton Albion