Sheffield Wednesday's League One game against Accrington Stanley postponed because of Covid-19

A number of Owls players have tested positive for the virus, causing the latest in a series of postponements this week, with more probably on the way.
Neighbours Sheffield United's televised game against Queens Park Rangers om Monday was postponed because of sickness in the Rs squad.
As Sheffield Wednesday' s postponement was announced, it was also revealed that the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City had been postponed the day after the league refused such a request from both clubs.