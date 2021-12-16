Sheffield Wednesday's League One game against Accrington Stanley postponed because of Covid-19

COVID OUTBREAK: Sheffield Wednesday

A number of Owls players have tested positive for the virus, causing the latest in a series of postponements this week, with more probably on the way.

Neighbours Sheffield United's televised game against Queens Park Rangers om Monday was postponed because of sickness in the Rs squad.