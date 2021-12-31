The pain of a sobering 5-0 defeat at Sunderland will still be lingering when the Owls visit New Meadow.

It was a first League One defeat since falling 2-1 at home to Oxford on October 2 but it was the sheer ineptitude of the defeat that had Moore demanding an instant response.

“The next game is the most important one as when you suffer a defeat like that – and in that manner – the only way you get to put it right is in the next game,” said Moore.

“It happens to be Shrewsbury. It could have been anybody.

“We have got to look towards that game now. We have to take the medicine from Sunderland.

“It wasn’t good enough; it was unacceptable and the players know that. I certainly know that. We have to move on now.”

Former Rangers striker Josh Windass, who only made his first appearance of the season in late November following injury, was left out of Thursday’s defeat sparking speculation he could be lined up for a move in January.

Close to return: Josh Windass.

But Moore insisted: “There’s no move on the cards at all.

“He’s just picked up a little strain. We’ll assess him in the week and it’s a precaution more than anything.

“I’d rather have him firing on all cylinders for the second half of the season than risking him for one or two.”

Moore said the 27-year-old is a “maybe” for the trip as is experienced midfielder Sam Hutchinson, who has been sidelined since October 9.

“Sam’s fine and back in training,” he said.

“He just needs volume. He’s like Josh. If we can get those two back they’ll be like two new signings for us as they are big players for us.

“The idea is getting them back and keeping them back and not rushing them back for one or two games.

“We’ll look at him for the next game. Him and Josh.

“Both are maybes. They are near.”

Central defender Chey Dunkley came off in the first half against Sunderland with a tight hamstring so he is a doubt for tomorrow’s contest.