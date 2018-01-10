Steel City derby: Owls boss Luhukay reveals he waited for chance in England

JOS LUHUKAY says that his desire to manage in England tipped the scales in his decision to join Sheffield Wednesday.

The vastly-experienced Dutchman has revealed that he turned down offers from his homeland and in Germany during his 16-month absence from the dug-out after leaving Stuttgart, with his sights firmly sets on a new challenge in a different country.

The former Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach head coach, whose coaching CV includes three promotions to the Bundesliga, said: “I had a couple of offers in Germany. But I wanted something new. A new country. There were offers in the Netherlands, but I was waiting for a new offer and then came Sheffield Wednesday.

“I liked to be in England and have enjoyed the football and the atmosphere. That is why I am excited to start on Friday.”

Luhukay has told his Owls players they have a clean slate to show why they deserve to be in his long-term plans – starting in his first match in charge at fierce rivals Sheffield United tomorrow evening.

On the notion of Owls’ players having a fresh start, the 54-year-old said: “Yes. What has happened in the past, you cannot change. We can change what now happens for the players.

“There are a lot out injured, but that means the other players and the juniors can take a chance for themselves.

“That is the situation. They must have that motivation.”

Luhukay has been handed the proverbial baptism of fire in his first appointment back in the dug-out, in what is sure to be a white-hot derby cauldron at Bramall Lane.

Sixteenth-placed Wednesday, will be conscious of minding the gap with just a six-point buffer above third-from-bottom Burton and should they lose and other results go against them on Saturday, then they will be just three points above the drop zone.

Luhukay acknowledges that he has entered into a pressurised situation, but is happy to take it upon his shoulders in his first experience of management in England.

“You make yourself pressure. It can be a good thing to have pressure from the outside but when successful, you put pressure on yourself.

“That is no problem.”