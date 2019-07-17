Steve Bruce departs Sheffield Wednesday to become new Newcastle United head coach

STEVE BRUCE has been confirmed as the new head coach of Newcastle United on a three-year contract.

Bruce resigned as Sheffield Wednesday manager earlier this week, pending his expected move to boyhood club Newcastle.

The Owls and the Magpies had been in talks regarding compensation levels and Bruce's move to Tyneside has now been completed, with coaches Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence joining him at the club.

Wednesday were understood to be seeking around £4m in compensation for Bruce, who was allowed a pre-planned break before starting work at Hillsborough on February 1.

His 18-match reign was the joint-shortest in Wednesday history alongside Peter Eustace, who managed the club briefly in the late Eighties.

Bruce, 58, said: "I am delighted and incredibly proud to be appointed as head coach of Newcastle United.

"This is my boyhood club and it was my dad’s club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family.

"There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it is one that my staff and I are ready for.

"We will roll our sleeves up and we’ll be giving it everything from the off to ensure supporters have a successful team that they can be proud of.”

Lee Charnley, managing director at Newcastle, added: “Steve has a deep affection for Newcastle United and we are very pleased that a coach with his vast experience and connections to the club and city has joined us.

"Steve knows what this club means to supporters and to the region and he will put his heart and soul into leading our talented group of players with the full support of our staff.

"The hard work for Steve and his team starts immediately and we will be fully prepared for the challenge of a new Premier League season."

