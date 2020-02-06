Steven Fletcher "doing fantastic" as he targets swift Sheffield Wednesday comeback

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher is on course to make his Owls comeback next month.

The Owls’ top scorer was initially ruled out for 10 weeks after suffering a knee injury at Brighton last month.

But the Scotland international’s rehab is going well and Owls boss Garry Monk hopes to welcome the striker back at the beginning of March.

"He is doing fantastic,” said Monk, who signed attacking trio Alession Da Cruz, Josh Windass and Connor Wickham last week to bolster his attacking options.

"Hopefully the start of March. He is doing very well with his rehab.

“I can't really put a specific time on it but speaking to the medical department they have said around the start of March.

"He was well under way to having his most successful season but that happens.

"We have tried to adapt with it. Everyone has come in and shown effort but it was an area that needed help anyway.

"We have managed to bring in quality and hopefully it will give us good impetus in the coming games.”

The Owls travel to Barnsley on Saturday, and are waiting on the fitness of Morgan Fox and Massimo Luongo.

“Morgan has a 50-50 chance of making the weekend,” said Monk. “He’s very, very close, we will make a decision tomorrow.”