Stoke City 3 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Stoppage-time goals leave Owls empty-handed

Sheffield Wednesday tossed away victory as Stoke City substitutes Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes grabbed stoppage-time goals to secure a 3-2 comeback win in the Championship.

Michael O’Neill’s side secured a dramatic first win over the Owls since 2005 to move out of the relegation zone.

Teenager Campbell, son of former Arsenal striker Kevin, seemingly stole a share of the spoils in the 93rd minute, before Vokes grabbed the points in the seventh minute of added time.

James McClean, who was an injury doubt after picking up a hamstring niggle against Middlesbrough on Friday, put the hosts ahead.

A quick-fire double from Morgan Fox and captain Tom Lees seemingly completed a fine comeback win for third-placed Wednesday.

But Campbell and Vokes both struck in stoppage time for a famous victory.

Irish international McClean scored his second goal in four games as the hosts took the lead after 11 minutes. Midfielder McClean poked home Joe Allen’s goal-bound header on the line.

The Potters continued to pile on the pressure with Lee Gregory going close, while Wednesday’s best chance of the first half fell to Adam Reach as his header rattled the post.

Garry Monk made all three substitutions by the 65th minute and it paid off soon after as the visitors levelled proceedings two minutes later.

Defender Morgan Fox flicked Barry Bannan’s corner home with 23 minutes left with the help of goal-line technology as the ball just crossed the line.

And seven minutes later Monk’s promotion chasers hit the front. Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland produced a fine save to keep out Sam Winnall’s initial header, but skipper Lees reacted quickest to nod home the rebound.

Manager Michael O’Neill threw his last roll of the dice as he brought on former Burnley striker Vokes.

Campbell levelled proceedings at the death when he fired home after Clucas’ header before Vokes poked home to spark jubilant scenes.