Swansea City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Latest from Owls

The pressure is on Jos Luhukay to halt Sheffield Wednesday's slump when they travel to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Midfielder Barry Bannan started a two-game suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards this season. Josh Onomah came in for the Scottish international.

And there was a recall for defender Daniel Pudil, with Michael Hector dropping out.

Marco Matias broke the deadlock for the Owls in the second half.

But two quickfire goals from Celina and Routlege turned the tables on Wednesday.