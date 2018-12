The pressure is on Jos Luhukay to halt Sheffield Wednesday's slump when they travel to Swansea City in the Championship today.

Midfielder Barry Bannan starts a two-game suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards this season. Josh Onomah is likely to replace the Scottish international.

The Owls do not have any fresh injury worries. Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, defender Joost van Aken and midfielder George Boyd all played for the Under-23s in midweek, but are unlikely to feature.