The 20 Championship players with the longest goal droughts
There's nothing better than seeing the ball hit the back of the net, but some players have to wait longer than others to get their names on the score sheet.
But who has suffered the longest goal drought of all the players currently playing in the Championship? Click and scroll through the photos below to see the top 20...
1. 20th - Cedric Kipre
Games without a goal: 35 Minutes since last goal: 3,117
2. 19th - Flynn Downes
Games without a goal: 35 Minutes since last goal: 3,135
3. 18th - Stephen Kingsley
Games without a goal: 36 Minutes since last goal: 3,062
4. 17th - Zak Vyner
Games without a goal: 38 Minutes since last goal: 3,393
