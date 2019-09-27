The bitter experiences that have helped mould Sheffield Wednesday’s Garry Monk into a better manager

The last time Garry Monk took charge in a game between Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough both managers ended up getting sacked.

Monk saw his Boro team beat the Owls 2-1 on December 23 2017 at Hillsborough, but hours later was axed, and quickly followed through the exit door by opposite number Carlos Carvalhal.

Garry Monk, with assistant Pep Clotet. while in charge at Leeds United in November 2016. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Twenty one months later, in a nice twist of fate, and Monk returns to the Riverside tomorrow as Wednesday boss.

The 40-year-old, who has also managed Swansea City, Leeds United and Birmingham City, believes he is a better boss now and has learned from his experiences at the Riverside.

“You learn from every single experience,” said Monk.

“At that point (at Boro), it was a shock to be in that situation. We had won six games in 10 at that point and we had just gone to Sheffield Wednesday and put in one of our best away performances.

“But it is what you have to deal with as a manager. Those decisions are out of your hands. You can’t control any of that and when it happens you have to accept it whether you agree with it or not, evaluate it and move on and that’s what I did.

“I took it into my next job. All those things are motivation to keep pushing.

“I have always kept my belief. I am my own worst critic. I am my own best enemy.

“The most important thing is you know what you want and how to get there and you keep pushing for it with that belief and that is what I have always tried to do.

FAMILIAR GROUND: Thomas Christiansen welcomes former Leeds manager Garry Monk back to Elland Road with Middlesbrough in November 2017.'Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“You take experience with what it is and move on from it.

“I have been learning from the whole five and a bit years I have been doing it,” said Monk. “I have had a variety of different experiences. I have taken that all on board and never lost any belief.

“I feel I am probably the best I have ever been as a manager in understanding what I need to do and how I deliver it.

“Hopefully, I will feel that each year. If I ever get to a year where I feel I have not improved, then I am not doing it right.

“I definitely feel as a manager all those experiences have helped me to understand what I need to do and how to do it from this day onwards.”

Two games into his Owls job, Monk’s Wednesday sit ninth in the table – four points behind joint leaders and two of his former clubs, Leeds and Swansea – while Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro are 15th.

Asked what reception he expects tomorrow from home fans, after his Riverside tenure was cut short after just six months, Monk replied: “It does not matter. It is not my focus.

“My job is to get the players and the club prepared for what we believe is going to be a really tough game. All that matters is we put our strengths on the pitch.”

Monk – who has fitness doubts over defenders Tom Lees (hamstring) and David Bates (muscle) – will need little introduction to many of the opposition players on show at the Riverside, having signed the likes of goalkeeper Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga.

“There have been a couple of managers since me there and they have played in different ways,” said Monk, who was succeeded at Boro by Tony Pulis.

“I know their players of course and I know their strengths and weaknesses as an individual but they have been playing in different systems (since I left). Of course, knowing them helps from an individual point of view but from a team point of view it is not much benefit.

“We are preparing for what we think Middlesbrough will do and what their strengths are but also to try and put our strengths on the pitch so that we are stronger than them and that is the aim and challenge for us.”

Hayden Coulson and George Friend are missing for Boro, but Rudy Gestede is set to return to training.