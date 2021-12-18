The current status on Sheffield Wednesday's six loan players as the transfer window approaches

Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has previously admitted concern that good performances from the Owls' loan stars could bring interest from elsewhere.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing, Lewis Gibson, Florian Kamberi, Theo Corbeanu and Olamide Shodipo are all currently on temporary stays with the Owls.

Moore wants all of his current loan players to still be in Sheffield come the end of January and says that all of them are enjoying their time in South Yorkshire.

DARREN MOORE: Sheffield Wednesday manager. Picture: Getty Images.

“Ideally we’d like to keep them,” said Moore.

“We’ll wait and see because at the end of the day they don’t belong to us officially.

“What we would like to do is continue it. All the players are enjoying their time here and all of them are getting stronger and stronger as the games and the season moves on.”

Lewis Wing is reportedly the subject of a possible recall by Middlesbrough while the Owls are yet to confirm if Peacock-Farrell will remain at the club.

The Northern Ireland international is on loan from Burnley, who are in a strong position in the goalkeeping department.

“We’ve seen enough of Bailey now to see he’s a top, top goalkeeper and what we’re looking at now is that consistency,” added Moore.

“Is he an excellent goalkeeper? Yes he is. Is he still developing? Yes he is. Is he at the right club in terms of where he is in his career and getting that game time he needs? Yes, we feel that.