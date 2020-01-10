The Fox and the Owls, how Sheffield Wednesday defender is blooming in new era

Morgan Fox believes Sheffield Wednesday were handed a “reality check” after a Christmas to forget.

The Owls sat third in the Championship after beating Bristol City on December 22 – to extend their unbeaten run to six games – and confidence was high to claim a top-two spot.

But three successive defeats, at Stoke City on Boxing Day, followed by home losses to Cardiff City and Hull City, in 10 days saw the Owls finish 2019 with a whimper and drop to eighth – 13 points behind today’s hosts Leeds United.

Wednesday enjoyed a surprise FA Cup win at Premier League side Brighton last weekend, and Owls left-back Fox is keen to return to winning ways in the league today.

“It will be a big challenge (at Leeds) but I think it comes at a good time for us,” said Fox.

“I thought all the lads reacted well (at Brighton) after three defeats in a row and we got the win.

“I suppose if you are going to lose three games in a row, do it in a week.

“It could have been January where we lost three in a row and that is the whole month.

“That week is done now. It is in the past and we moved on with the result against Brighton and we will be looking to go again against Leeds.

“It shows exactly what can happen if you don’t click. You get punished in this league.

“We all know that as players. It was a harsh reality check for us.”

Former Charlton Athletic defender Fox joined the Owls three years ago – his contract expires in the summer – but under new boss Garry Monk, he is enjoying his best run in the team.

“It is always nice to be wanted,” said Fox. “In any walk of life, you want to be wanted by someone.

“It gives you that confidence going out on the pitch to express yourselves.”