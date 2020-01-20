Time for Sheffield Wednesday to rethink Hillsborough tactics

Garry Monk is facing a Hillsborough conundrum which could derail Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion bid.

Three successive home defeats – the latest a humiliating 5-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday – has seen the Owls slide from third to 10th in the Championship table.

SENDING OFF. Australian Referee Jarred Gillett sends off Owls Australian Massimo Luongo. (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Two goals from Lewis Holtby, plus further strikes from Darragh Lenihan, Sam Gallagher and a Cameron Dawson own goal made it a miserable four defeats from five league outings since Christmas.

Their only win? A 2-0 victory at Elland Road which knocked Leeds United from the top of the Championship.

But it is the home form which will have Monk scratching his head this morning.

The Owls employ a style of football – well-organised, counter-attacking – conducive to playing away from home.

Wednesday, too often, have failed to impose themselves on visiting teams. Richard Hercock

Since Monk arrived in September, it has reaped considerable success on the road before the Elland Road trip, including beating Middlesbrough 4-1, Charlton 3-1, Nottingham Forest 4-0 and knocking Premier League Brighton out of the FA Cup.

But at Hillsborough, Wednesday have struggled all season.

Granted, they enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten home run after Monk’s arrival, but recent results – defeats to Cardiff City, Hull City and now Blackburn – suggest opposition teams have now sussed Wednesday out on home soil.

In that unbeaten stretch of eight games, four were draws, and the four wins were all narrow one-goal margins.

Wednesday, too often, have failed to impose themselves on visiting teams, and the challenge now for Monk in the remaining nine games at Hillsborough, is to tinker with their game-plan and style of play. Midfielder Adam Reach admits the Owls need to learn quickly.

“We had two very good away performances where the game-plan was to sit back and hit teams on the counter-attack,” said Reach.

“When we have come back home, expectations are slightly different.

“We are the home side and teams maybe sit back on us and try to hit us on the counter-attack so it is hard to adjust but we need to learn how to do that a little bit better.

“I am not going to talk about performances because we all worked as hard as we could. We all had to put a shift in after going down to 10 men so early. We didn’t get the result we wanted but the dressing room is not too disheartened.

“I have been in this league long enough to know that you move on and we will have a couple of days recovery and get ready for the next game.

“Things can turn. We went from two positive results where everyone was saying how good we are and now we are going to receive some negative criticism but we know how quickly things can change.

“We are hurting. We hurt as much today as much as we did after we lost 1-0 to Hull.

“A loss is a loss and we will get on with it.

“Every time we have had a loss, we have shown character in the next game.”

Against Blackburn, Wednesday – as they have done often at Hillsborough this season – started the game slowly, almost waiting for the opposition to score first before responding.

So it was no surprise when the visitors went ahead on 19 minutes, goalkeeper Dawson palming Adam Armstrong’s shot into the air, and Holtby tucking away the loose ball.

A red card for midfielder Massimo Luongo – a harsh verdict for a tackle on Lewis Travis, which the Owls will appeal – just four minutes later deflated any head of steam which the hosts could muster.

A freak own goal on 36 minutes confirmed this was not going to be Wednesday’s day.

If Dawson was at fault for the first goal, he could not be blamed for the second. He produced a splendid save to flick Travis’s shot onto the post, but the ball rebounded, hit him in the back, before rolling over the line.

It was too easy for Blackburn, who scored either side of half-time, Holtby tapping in after Armstrong’s surging run, before Lenihan volleyed home.

It was too much for many inside Hillsborough, as thousands headed for the exit doors early in the second half.

They missed Gallagher’s stoppage-time strike, with the final whistle greeted by a chorus of boos from those supporters who endured the pain and remained, and the only short-term consolation for Wednesday is four of their next five games are away from Hillsborough.

“It’s a blip,” said former Middlesbrough midfielder Reach. “We started poorly, conceded a goal and lost a man and then we couldn’t really come back from that. Performances, of course, will be better than that but I just hope they don’t get too down. Like I said, the world has not ended. We are still in a good position. There are still things we can improve on and we will do. We are fully confident in that dressing room that come the end of the season we will be where we want to be.”

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Urhoghide (Lees 45), Iorfa, Borner, Fox, Bannan, Murphy, Lee (Hutchinson 45), Luongo, Reach, Winnall (Nuhiu 37). Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Rhodes, Harris, Pelupessy.

Blackburn Rovers: Walton, Nyambe, Lenihan, Adarabioyo, Bell Travis (Davenport 73), Downing, Gallagher, Holtby, Rothwell (Rankin-Costello 59), Armstrong (Brereton 87). Unused substitutes: Williams, Graham, Leutwiler, Bennett.

Referee: J Gillett (Australia).