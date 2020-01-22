Triple boost for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of FA Cup trip to QPR

Sheffield Wednesday duo Fernando Forestieri and Liam Palmer have returned to training following injury lay-offs.

The pair have missed several weeks - Palmer last played on December 29, while Forestieri has not featured since November - but are both back on the grass.

With top scorer Steven Fletcher out until March, the return of Forestieri would be welcome news for Owls boss Garry Monk.

He said: “Liam Palmer has been back out on the pitches this week, so we will assess him leading up our next two games.

“He has been out, it’s a just case of fitness wise, making sure there is no reaction to anything. He is progressing really well.

“Fernando, the same, he has been out on the pitches all week - and even a bit at the end of last week.

“Fitness-wise, there is a game for the Under-23s on Friday, whether he needs some minutes there to build his fitness up because he has missed quite a bit.”

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is available for Friday’s trip to his former club QPR in the FA Cup, after his red card - in the first half against Blackburn Rovers last week - was rescinded.

The Australian was sent off for a tackle of Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis after just 23 minutes, with the Owls trailing 1-0. The 10 men eventually succumbed 5-0.

But that red card has now been quashed, after the Owls appealed.

“Straight after the game we were very clear, it wasn’t a red card,” said Monk. “Everyone, including their side, were in agreement.

“Thankfully the right decision was made.

“I don’t want to use it as an excuse - of course it doesn’t help, it changes the complex of what we can and can’t do - but no it didn’t change the outcome of the game.”