WATCH: Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay commits to salvaging Owls’ campaign

NEW Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has promised “commitment and creativity” as he attempts to turnaround the club’s ailing Championship campaign.

The Dutchman, most recently with Stuttgart, was unveiled as the successor to Carlos Carvalhal late on Friday night.

His predecessor left the club on Christmas Eve before being appointed as Swansea City’s new boss days later.

Many names have been linked with the South Yorkshire club in the past two weeks, including former fans’ favourite Nigel Pearson, ex-Leeds United boss Garry Monk and former England, Middlesbrough and Derby County manager, Steve McClaren.

But owner Dejphon Chansiri has opted for another European coach, who was clearly delighted to be handed what is a sizeable task at Hillsborough.

“Sheffield Wednesday is exactly the exciting challenge for which I have been waiting,” said Luhukay.

“We shall now work together with all the staff at the club and the fans, to stabilise the team, and following that, improve it step by step with discipline, effort, commitment and creativity to take it up. I’m very happy that the board have trust in me.

“I hope that we can play good football and that the fans get and stay behind the team who, in turn, must give 200 per cent.”

Luhukay’s takes over officially on Monday meaning that his first game in charge will be next Friday’s Steel City derby against Sheffield United – a baptism of fire if ever there was one.

Lee Bullen will remain in charge of the team for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Carlisle United.