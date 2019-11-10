‘We have to get game-management right,’ says Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk

Garry Monk has told his Sheffield Wednesday players to control their emotions to improve their game-management.

For the second consecutive game, the Owls netted what they thought was a late winner, only to switch off and throw away the three points.

Jacob Murphy netted on 83 minutes at Blackburn Rovers the previous weekend, only for the hosts to equalise before scoring a stoppage-time winner from a free-kick.

It was a case of deja-vu on Saturday, when Morgan Fox nudged the Owls in front in five minutes of stoppage time against Swansea City.

But, once again, Wednesday’s defence were left wanting as a back-post header from Ben Wilmot earned the visitors an unlikely 2-2 draw.

Monk – who also saw the Owls drop points to late goals at Hull City and Cardiff City – believes his players must learn to stay calm, and see out games.

“The players are as frustrated as anybody,” said Monk.

“In two moments in those last two games, when the game becomes emotional, and when it becomes frantic, they don’t do the roles we trained for.

“The game-management we have to get right, and get better at. It’s cost us the points.

“How the ball has not gone into the net in that first half is quite incredible.

“That’s the little bit of luck we haven’t had in these last four or five games. The good thing is that we are creating chances.

“We just need a bit more luck, and a bit more ruthlessness, but you can see how hard they are trying.

“To come back in the second half from that deficit and take the lead, that was a tremendous effort.

“It’s a weird feeling because they are doing so well, but there’s things that need to be ironed out. But I expected that.”

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson missed the game with a calf injury, but should return after the international break.

Defender Julian Borner (illness) also missed out - meaning a first start since August for captain Tom Lees after a hamstring injury - while Liam Palmer passed a late fitness test on a knee problem.

Monk explained: “We had a really disruptive week. On Thursday we couldn’t train at all on the pitches - because of the flooding - and on Friday we had three players who had to pull out of training.