Why Adam reach senses Sheffield Wednesday’s potential to challenge at the top

THE Championship goal of the month competition for September will have a distinct Sheffield Wednesday flavour.

Not just in terms of Owls players making it on to the shortlist, with Adam Reach and Barry Bannan certain to feature after a cracking finish apiece against Leeds United and Stoke City respectively.

I hadn’t had many touches of the ball so thought I would just hit it. It was one of those that flies in or could easily go halfway up the Leeds stand. Adam Reach

But Jos Luhukay’s side were also on the end of two goals from the very top drawer last month, Aston Villa’s Joe McGinn doing the honours on September 22 and Mateusz Klich following suit on Friday night with another belter in Leeds’s 1-1 draw on Friday night at Hillsborough.

Picking a winner from that quartet of strikes won’t be easy but Reach believes the award deserves to go elsewhere.

“I don’t think mine will get it,” said the 25-year-old when asked which goal was the pick of a special bunch.

“The Villa goal by McGinn was really special, especially the technique he used.”

As for his own 30-yard strike against Leeds, Reach added: “There wasn’t much on as Steven (Fletcher) cushioned the ball down to me.

“The frustration we felt at how Leeds were playing – they pushed me and Fernando (Forestieri) really far back – probably came out in the goal.

“I hadn’t had many touches of the ball so thought I would just hit it. It was one of those that flies in or could easily go halfway up the Leeds stand.”

Reach has form for spectacular strikes in a Wednesday shirt. He won back-to-back ‘Goal of the Month’ awards last season but the one-time record signing is more focused on the Owls’ promotion hopes.

“Without a doubt we can challenge,” he said. “Look at our overall performances, they have been very good. Blips such as Wigan and Brentford, which ended up being wake-up calls.

“We have come pretty far since the start of the season. It took us time to bed in with formations and our positional play.”

The Owls’ schedule does not get any easier with West Bromwich Albion due at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, but Reach believes his team-mates can take heart from the draw with Leeds.

He added: “Even though we drew from a winning position, the dressing room was a happy one afterwards. We are not blind. We could see Leeds dominated and had a lot of chances in the second half.

“We are still unbeaten at home and there is another game here on Wednesday. That will be a completely different game again. We have to look to dominate due to being at home.”