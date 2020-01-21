Why perspective is needed following Sheffield Wednesday's bout of homesickness

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Adam Reach has called for some perspective after the Owls' recent bout of homesickness.

A run of three successive league defeats in Hillsborough, including Saturday's wretched 5-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers is threatening to drain the momentum that the Owls built up in a solid and unexpectedly strong and consistent first half of the season.

Wednesday, who switch to FA Cup duties this week, now find themselves in tenth spot in the Championship, three points behind the side occupying the final place in the play-offs in Swansea City.

The facts show that the Owls are six places better off that at the corresponding point of last season and at this time in 2017-18, the Hillsborough outfit were languishing in 17th spot.

Given that the Owls players had to contend with losing their manager in Steve Bruce ahead of the season, alongside some other well-documented off-the-field issues, Reach feels that he and his team-mates are still in an encouraging position.

Reach said: "I think if you ask any set of fans in the Championship, they will say they have had ups and downs.

"I am tremendously proud of how the boys and players have handled themselves this season.

"I think people forget that we lost a manager just before the start of the season.

"We started with an interim manager and we didn't know who the next manager was going to be.

"We have had our problems with the EFL and stuff like that and we have dug deep, stayed concentrated and, for the most part, we have done really well.

"We have now got a manager who I think is going to help and improve us and send us in the right direction.

"There have been ups and downs and there are going to be more before May.

"But we have got the dressing room and the right coaching staff now and we will get through this together. I have no doubt."