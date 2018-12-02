Why Sheffield Wednesday fans want Jos Luhukay out

defiant Jos Luhukay insists he will not quit Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have the worst defence in the Championship – 36 goals conceded, after a horror 4-2 loss at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday – and sit five points off the relegation zone.

The 3,500 travelling Owls supporters chanted ‘We want Jos out’ throughout the second half at Ewood Park, but Dutch manager Luhukay – with just one to his name in the last eight games – insists he will not walk away.

“I heard it (the chanting), yes, but what can I do with that? I’m also frustrated and irritated, it’s not what we like,” he said.

“The expectations in this club are high. We are now not living in the past, and fans may be live in the past from the success, but last season it was also a direction where it was not good enough.

“That’s why I came in January and now we sit in the same situation so we must fight against that, and we must believe that we can take us to a better period.

“Now we are in the worst period, I know that. But in my character, it is not that I will give up, but only solve why we didn’t get a good result, or why the fans aren’t happy with this.

“But I’m also not happy with this, that’s why I can understand it. It’s not nice, but in football there will be periods where you have better results and success. We must have patience for that.”

