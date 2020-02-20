Why Sheffield Wednesday head coach Garry Monk has moved on after spat with Pep Clotet

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head coach Garry Monk says that he has now 'moved on' following his stinging criticism of former assistant and current Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet - ahead of the Owls' latest meeting with the Blues.

Under-fire Wednesday chief Monk makes his first return to St Andrew's tomorrow following his departure last summer.

Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk (right) with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri (left).

Ahead of the club's meeting at Hillsborough in November, Monk criticised Clotet and did not take up the offer to shake his hand before the kick-off.

The Owls chief said that he longer spoke with Clotet, who was his assistant at Swansea and Leeds and spoke of a breakdown in trust with the Spaniard and criticised his character.

Clotet, speaking in his pre-match press on Thursday, has said that he will try, for a second time, to exchange pleasantries with Monk by way of a hand-shake ahead of the game.

Monk said: "In terms of that issue there (before), I said what I wanted to say at that time and moved on. That's it.

"I don't need to revisit that, I said what I felt was honest and open and I move on. I have bigger things and more important things to focus on than that situation.

"That is a situation between myself and him. I am my own judge on what I feel is right and wrong and I spoke about what I felt I wanted to say.

"I have done that, I need to move on from that and my focus is away from that, completely. That is what it is and I am focused on what I need to do to help Sheffield Wednesday and get a result at the weekend."



Meanwhile, Monk insists he is none the wiser regarding any possible points deduction punishment from the EFL and has no updates regarding the situation with Wednesday.

The Owls face a potential points deduction if they are found guilty of misconduct over the sale of Hillsborough, with Sky Sports claiming last week that “a number of Championship clubs” are demanding serious action following owner Dejphon Chansiri's purchase of the famous stadium.

The EFL, who charged the Yorkshire outfit in November, have confirmed that the process is "ongoing" with Wednesday set to face an independent disciplinary commission before the end of the season.

The Championship club face a series of allegations that they broke the league's strict profit and sustainability rules.

If found guilty the Owls face having points stripped away from them which could see them dropped into a relegation scrap.

Monk said: "It's a separate issue to what's going on on the pitch.

"But in terms of an update, we're no different in terms of what the club has put statements out on before. We are no different, there has been no progression or outcome on anything.

"But when that comes around and I am not sure when that is, I am sure the club will do the same again."