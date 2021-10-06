Why Sheffield Wednesday loanee Theo Corbeanu is disappointed on two fronts in 2021-22

Theo Corbeanu. Picture: Sheffield Wednesday FC.

The Owls head into Saturday's League One home game with Bolton Wanderers on the back of a poor run of one league win in their past six league outings, with Darren Moore's side currently residing in 12th place in the table.

Wolves loanee Corbeanu has also struggled for opportunities, although he is hoping that his bright performance in the 2-1 midweek win at Mansfield Town in the Papa John's Trophy, which saw him set up a late winner for Florian Kamberi, can be the precursor to better things.

On his lack of chances at league level thus far, Canada-born Corbeanu, who has made just three substitute appearances for the bench, said: "It is a little bit disappointing. But it is something I need to get on with and I have a lot of things to improve.

"I know that and the coaches tell me that all the time. My overall game needs to improve and that's why I am here. I want to help the team and my role in the team is to make the difference.

"Whenever I am on the pitch and get my opportunity, I want to take it. This was a decent game, but I have a lot of things to work on."

Wednesday's modest league placing is currently a source of disappointment to Corbeanu and his team-mates, but the teenager is confident that the Owls can emerge for a tough spell, with their midweek result at Mansfield being a step in the right direction in his eyes.

Corbeanu added: "It is not a position that favours us at the moment. We are disappointed. That is not where we want to be and our goal is first place, awlasy and these are targets. It has been tough recently and they have been a few games which we drew and lost as well.

"You cannot dwell on those losses and have to kept going.

"But these games (at Mansfield) are positive ones and we can get our confidence back. We can a lot from it.