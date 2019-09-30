Why Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is reading nothing into Championship table

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Garry Monk insists it is too early to read anything into the Owls' current league placing.

Wednesday are unbeaten in three league matches under Monk and have taken seven points from a possible nine ahead of Tuesday evening's trip to Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

The Owls, who are encouragingly placed just outside of the play-offs positions in seventh spot in the Championship, are seeking their fourth away victory in a row on the road in all competitions, something that they last achieved back in December 2011 under the command of Gary Megson.

They face a Tigers side who have clear and obvious threats in wingers Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen, with the latter scoring twice in Hull's 3-0 home win against Wednesday in January.

Monk, whose Owls side registered an outstanding 4-1 weekend win at Middlesbrough, said: "Hull will be difficult, but if we show the same mentality, quality and focus on the game plan, then we will give ourselves the best chance.

"They have got a very good squad. Forget the league placings at this moment in time. It means nothing.

"They have got quality and have managed to keep their best players in Bowen and Grosicki and others. They are a dangerous team. It is very difficult playing away from home in the Championship.

"It will be another tough ask against Hull. It is very early days still. I am very pleased with the players and how we have started but the Championship can bite you if you are not focused.

"We are focusing on the next game."