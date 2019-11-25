Why Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher cannot wait to get back into action

Steven Fletcher says it is good that Sheffield Wednesday have two matches this week to put the disappointment of another “kick in the teeth” to the back of their minds.

The Owls lost 2-1 at Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, a result which did not reflect the quality of their performance.

They host Birmingham City on Wednesday, then travel to Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

“We have got two more games this week, which is good for us, in my opinion,” said the Scotland international, whose equalising penalty was his first goal in seven matches. “It will be good to get back out there and play again rather than be on the training pitch for another week.

“The gaffer (Garry Monk) will get us back in and we will discuss the individual mistakes.

“I think it is always good to talk over the mistakes you make and we will do that but we then have to put it to the back of our minds because we have another big game on Wednesday.”

For the fourth time in three matches, Wednesday were undone by a goal scored after the 87th minute – in this case, Charlie Austin’s 89th-minute penalty.

“We switched off in the last 10 minutes again,” said Fletcher, who took a physical battering at The Hawthorns. “Individual mistakes cost us and it was a kick in the teeth really because we got back on level terms.

“It would have been a good point if we had hung on but yet again we let one in the last five to 10 minutes so it was disappointing.

“I don’t think you can put it down to one thing. It is individual errors and it has been different people in games.

“If we can cut them out, we will pick up points because we are playing some good football.

“We are playing on the front foot and we have got some exciting players.”