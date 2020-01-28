Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday: Owls manager Garry Monk is hopeful first deal is close to completion

Sheffield Wednesday are “moving closer” to making their first signing of the January transfer window, but there will be no one in place for tonight’s Championship game at Wigan Athletic.

Yesterday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson signed a new contract keeping him at the club until the summer of 2024, but as yet there are still no additions to the squad the Owls started the year with.

Given that they have lost top-scorer Steven Fletcher until March through injury, the need for a new striker is particularly pressing.

“I’m in communication with the club and I’m told that we’re a lot closer to something happening” Monk replied when asked if there could be any new signings.

“In the next I can’t say how many days or hours it is, but hopefully we’re a lot further down the line now and that’s what I’ve been told.

“So yeah, hopefully, there’ll be an incoming or incomings in the near future.

“Obviously, where we are right now we’ll have to see about that but I’m told that we’re close to one or two things.

“That’ll be down to a detail of admin and stuff like that if we’re that far but I’ll have to speak again to the club today.

“It’s early in the morning so there’s no-one up at this time.

“I’ll find out in the next few hours where we are.”

Dawson has been given a new four-and-a-half year contract after ousting Keiren Westwood as first-choice goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old youth product has played 62 times for his hometown team, 19 of them this season.

“I love this place,” he said on signing his new deal. “It means an awful lot to me.”

The Owls are set to be without midfielders Sam Hutchinson and Massimo Luongo in Lancashire tonight.

Hutchinson suffered a foot injury in the FA Cup win over Queens Park Rangers which set up a fifth-round visit from holders Manchester City.

Luongo has a groin problem, while Kieran Lee is a doubt for the game.

Monk’s Wednesday have lost four of their last five Championship matches, but victory could move them up to seventh in the table, depending on other results.