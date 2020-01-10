Shoot-on-sight policy is working well for Rotherham United’s Kyle Vassell

ANY Rotherham United fans heading to watch their game at Oxford United tomorrow will be minded to keep a close eye on Kyle Vassell given his recent propensity for stunning goals.

Admittedly, the Northern Ireland forward struggled to strike at all following his move from Blackpool, failing to find the target in 27 appearances last term.

The reason why is that I haven’t been letting my pegs go – no left foot, right foot. That’s what I’ll do from now on; I’ll just keep shooting because you never know – a goal like that (Hull) might happen again. Kyle Vassell

Indeed, it took him 17 months to finally score a league goal but it came in the shape of a spectacular overhead kick against Peterborough on December 29.

Vassell then made it two in three outings with a similarly brilliant long-range effort in Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup defeat against Hull City.

“I don’t really do tap-ins, they’re Freddie’s job,” he said, referring to record signing Freddie Ladapo.

“I like to sniff round the edge of the box. I’ll take any goals I can get. It’s been tough while I’ve been here. I haven’t got any where near as many goals as I should do or can do.

“The reason why is that I haven’t been letting my pegs go – no left foot, right foot.

“That’s what I’ll do from now on; I’ll just keep shooting because you never know – a goal like that (Hull) might happen again.”

Vassell, whose only other goal was in the League Cup win at Shrewsbury in August, has been frustrated and said: “I haven’t really hit the heights here.

“I’ve played out of position a lot and been out injured a few times.

“Even against Hull with the sending-off I had to go out to the left wing. The team is bigger than me. I get it. Ben Wiles had to go to right-back. It shows the togetherness of the team that there’s boys who will play out of position.”

Rotherham, who last night signed Bristol City winger Hakeem Adelakun on loan, are riding high in League One and almost shocked Hull.

Vassell, 26, said: “It gives us a lot of confidence. And Oxford play football like Hull do.

“Hull didn’t get much joy going through us. They had to go round us. When we defend like that we’re hard to break down.

“When teams do come at us, there’s always the chance to counter-attack. And we have got pace in abundance. I’m sure that’s how the game will be on Saturday.”

On transfer speculation, he added: “The gaffer doesn’t want me to leave, so I’m staying here. I’m happy to stay. Of course I am.”