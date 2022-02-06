Shota Arveladze seeking quick response after Hull City are beaten for the first under new ownership

North End hit a post in the first half and had chances cleared off the line too, as well as a goal disallowed for handball, but Cameron Archer scored the winning goal early in the second half.

Tom Eaves had two efforts denied – one by goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and the other by the linesman’s flag as Hull drew a blank for the first time in four matches.

“I think for every manager it is not easy to lose this way, but the next game is very soon. That is the most important to get that right,” said the Georgian.

DEFEAT: For the first time as Hull City manager for Shota Arveladze. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

He was quick to admit Preston’s change in midfield was where the game was lost and admitted his side needed to do more.

“We lost the extra man in midfield when they made the change and we could have done more when we had the ball,” said Arveladze.

“We were not at the top level. Second half we started this way, and we were trying to find the best way to attack, but we could not do it.”

Hull have a tough schedule coming up and Arveladze admitted he has some big decisions to make with an away trip to Derby County on Tuesday night.

Hull City's George Honeyman after the Sky Bet Championship match at MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

He added: “I need to see which players understand the game better. Every game will give us a clear picture of this, and I have to act on this in training sessions.

“We had a tough afternoon – we need to take a shower and have a nice coffee. Then we can start to think about the next game.”

Opposition manager Ryan Lowe praised the defensive side of Preston’s game, as they ended Hull’s winning streak.

“Foundations are built on clean sheets,” he said.

“Ultimately you have to be solid and resolute. The boys have been fantastic. We wanted to take the shackles off the boys, and I want to play the style I want to play. We’re in good form but we’re not going to get carried away.

“They stuck to the plan and followed it.

“It’s a tough place to come, but we’ve been playing some good stuff as well.

“I’m pleased.”

Hull City: Ingram; Bernard (Jones 58), McLoughlin, Greaves; Longman (Forss 54), Smallwood (Sayyadmanesh 84), Docherty, Fleming; Honeyman, Eaves ,Lewis-Potter. Unused subs: Walsh,Huddlestone,Slater,Cartwright.

Preston North End: Iversen; Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes; Potts (Johnson 67), Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Cunningham; Archer (Ledson 87), Jakobsen (Evans 60). Unused subs: Lindsay, Ripley, Sinclair ,Earl.