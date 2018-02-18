Shrewsbury 0 Rotherham United 1: Paul Warne so proud of his Millers

VICTORY over the leaders has left Rotherham nine points clear of seventh-placed Plymouth.

Paul Warne’s fourth-placed side have won six games in a row during an impressive 13-match unbeaten run and they entertain Doncaster on Saturday when they hope to increase the pressure on the Shrews, under former Rotherham favourite Paul Hurst, and second-placed Wigan.

The Millers broke the deadlock on a difficult surface a minute before the interval as central defender Richard Wood turned the ball home from close range after they kept the pressure on following a corner.

“It was a difficult game,” admitted Warne. “It was a hard game and the pitch wasn’t amazing and was not good for football for either team. It became a game of corners, throw-ins and hard work really and I thought on chances created we edged the game.

“We started really well and in the first 15 minutes we were really good but Shrewsbury, top of the league, came back at us but we weathered their storm. In the second half, we really pressed for the second goal, which would have made my life at the side of the pitch much easier but to win 1-0 is obviously very pleasing.”

Of their run, Warne continued: “The lads have a real belief in themselves. We are on a fantastic run at the moment but we just go onto the next game, and so on. The lads have amazing belief as a group. They are a really close group. I’m lucky as the moment as it’s very difficult to pick the 18. I’m really pleased with what they are doing on the pitch and they deserve all the plaudits.”

Shrewsbury Town: Henderson, Bolton, Nsiala, Sadler, Beckles, Whalley, Ogogo, Godfrey, Nolan (Payne 68), Thomas (Rodman 84), Carlton Morris (John-Lewis 74). Unused substitutes: Lowe, MacGillivray, Bryn Morris, Hendrie.

Rotherham United: Rodak, Emmanuel, Ajayi, Wood, Ihiekwe, Forde (Williams 63), Towell, Ball (Lavery 75), Vaulks, Newell (Palmer 90), Smith. Unused substitutes: Taylor, Price, Yates, Cummings.

Referee: C Boyeson (E Yorkshire).