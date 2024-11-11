Shrewsbury Town next manager: Former Sheffield United and Hull City coach 'shortlisted' for vacancy
The 51-year-old has been out of work since February, when he was axed by League One outfit Port Vale. Shrewsbury, meanwhile, recently relieved Paul Hurst of his duties.
He lost his role following an emergency board meeting, during which it was decided a change was needed. His assistant, Chris Doig, has also left the club.
According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Crosby is among the out-of-work managers to have been shortlisted as a potential Hurst replacement.
Also believed to be in the frame are ex-Doncaster Rovers forward Dino Maamria and former Swindon Town boss Mark Kennedy.
Prior to taking the reins at Port Vale, Crosby had never held a role as a number one at club level. Much of his coaching career had been spent assisting Nigel Adkins, having followed him to clubs such as Sheffield United, Hull and Southampton.
As a player, he represented the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Halifax Town after ascending Leeds United’s youth ranks.
Whoever does the land the role will face a stern challenge, with Shrewsbury currently rooted to the bottom of the League One table.
They have won just two of their opening 15 games, drawing two and losing 11.
