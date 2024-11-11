Former Sheffield United and Hull City coach Andy Crosby has reportedly been shortlisted for the vacant Shrewsbury Town job.

He lost his role following an emergency board meeting, during which it was decided a change was needed. His assistant, Chris Doig, has also left the club.

According to transfer reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Crosby is among the out-of-work managers to have been shortlisted as a potential Hurst replacement.

Andy Crosby was axed by Port Vale in February. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Also believed to be in the frame are ex-Doncaster Rovers forward Dino Maamria and former Swindon Town boss Mark Kennedy.

Prior to taking the reins at Port Vale, Crosby had never held a role as a number one at club level. Much of his coaching career had been spent assisting Nigel Adkins, having followed him to clubs such as Sheffield United, Hull and Southampton.

As a player, he represented the likes of Doncaster Rovers and Halifax Town after ascending Leeds United’s youth ranks.

Whoever does the land the role will face a stern challenge, with Shrewsbury currently rooted to the bottom of the League One table.