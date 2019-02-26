Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers – Grant McCann aiming to crank up promotion pressure

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann admits his side are still playing catch-up on the targets set for the season.

Tonight sees Rovers travel to Shrewsbury Town in the first of two games in hand that the South Yorkshire club have on most of their promotion rivals.

Victory will see Doncaster move five points clear of Peterborough United in seventh place, with the added bonus of still having a game in hand on Darren Ferguson’s men.

Despite that, McCann insists the focus is on looking up the table and not down as he eyes a strong finish to the campaign.

“Where we are at the minute is not good enough to get promoted,” said the Rovers chief. “I have shown the players what we have done in the three cycles (so far).

“We are short in the first and second and, at the minute, we are on course in this one. But we need more to catch up on the first two 12s (cycle of games), if that makes sense.

We will crank it up again in terms of what we do on a every-day level and the players will follow suit with that as they are a great group. Grant McCann

“It is about focusing on the task in him and, for us, it is staying up and among the teams who are going for promotion.

“We do not look down, but always look at the next hurdle and who is the next one we can catch.”

Rovers head to Shrewsbury on the back of a 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe United.

With Charlton Athletic in fifth place netting a last-minute winner at AFC Wimbledon, the Glanford Park stalemate meant ground was lost in the quest of overhauling Lee Bowyer’s men.

McCann, who will monitor the fitness of Malik Wilks (dead leg), added: “They are all big games now and it will have been a decent point at Scunthorpe if we can go and take three points off Shrewsbury.

“I think it is good to have a game so early but it will be a tough game. You can not take your eye off the ball. If you are going for promotion, you have to concentrate every second of every minute of every game.”

Last six games: Shrewsbury Town LLLDDW, Doncaster Rovers WDWWLD.

Referee: M Donohue (Lancashire).

Last time: Shrewsbury Town 2 Doncaster Rovers 2; January 20, 2018; League One.