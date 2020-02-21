Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers - Rovers are ‘fresh and vibrant’ for challenge

Despite Doncaster Rovers sitting just five points from the play-off spots, manager Darren Moore insists he is not setting a long-term target for his players.

Rovers travel to Shrewsbury Town hoping to complete a league double over the Shropshire club, having won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium last month.

We just load all of our options into the game and make sure we try and tick as many boxes and that is no different to this weekend’s game. Darren Moore

Doncaster’s play-off hopes rely on the sides above them dropping points which is why Moore is keen to take the final 13 fixtures of the campaign a game at a time.

“There is no target set, we just try and put our energy into the next game,” he said.

“We don’t look ahead because there are so many things you can speculate about which never materialise.

“We just load all of our options into the game and make sure we try and tick as many boxes and that is no different to this weekend’s game.

“The players are fresh, they are vibrant and we know it is going to be a difficult test for us.”

Shrewsbury have been in the spotlight in recent weeks after they earned an FA Cup fourth-round replay against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Despite their cup exploits, Sam Ricketts’s side have not won a league match since December 21 but Moore isn’t expecting victory to come easy for Rovers.

He added: “We know the team that they are. They have been on excellent cup runs this season, so it shows what they have done against higher opposition teams.

“We know that Sam has got players there that he can chop and change to how he sees fit, so he’s got players at his disposal that he can use for any type of game.

“We just know that whatever team we’re going to be facing down there that we need to have good performances right across the pitch.”