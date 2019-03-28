Silverware firmly in the sights of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his players there is no room for complacency after setting his sights on Premier League glory hours after being confirmed as Manchester United’s permanent manager.

A move that has seemed inevitable for weeks was made official yesterday morning as the 46-year-old fans’ favourite saw his caretaker role turn into a full-time post.

Solskjaer has been rewarded with a three-year deal after bringing smiles and a swagger back to a United side that had been toiling under divisive former manager Jose Mourinho.

A remarkable run of 14 wins from 19 games has resulted in the feel-good factor returning to Old Trafford and the club back in top-four contention after being 11 points off the pace when Mourinho was sacked.

“I’m just going to be myself as I’ve always been,” 1999 treble hero Solskjaer said.

“I know the expectations of the club, the traditions of the club, the history we’ve got.

“Of course, I want to be successful, of course I want to lift trophies, but I can’t wait to get onto the job, onto the challenge of improving this great bunch of players because it’s a squad full of potential.

“I worked with them – or we have as a staff – for three months and the improvement is there to be seen.

“We know there’s so much more to come from them, we can see so much more improvement.

“We see them every single day in training, the attitude has been fantastic but we know we’ve got a way to go. But lifting a trophy, I am sure, will be a success.”

The jaw-dropping Champions League win at Paris St Germain even keeps hopes of a trophy alive this season.

“We’ve got a chance – of course we have,” Solskjaer said with a smile as the quarter-final against Barcelona looms large.

“It’s going to be a tough one, a mountain to climb but we’ve climbed a few mountains before.”