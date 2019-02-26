Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and 10 other Manchester United legends who paid tribute to Eric Harrison in Yorkshire today

Famous footballing legends and Yorkshire club managers went Halifax Minister today to pay tribute to Manchester United legend Eric Harrison.

The guests included Sir Alex Ferguson, David Beckham and other players from the Class of 92.

Since being mentored by Harrison, Giggs has gone on to become the most decorated player in football history.

1. Ryan Giggs

Neville spent his entire playing career at Old Trafford and is England's most-capped right-back with 85 caps.

2. Gary Neville

Scholes spent his entire professional playing career with Manchester United, for whom he scored over 150 goals in more than 700 appearances between 1993 and 2013.

3. Paul Scholes

During his time at Manchester United, Beckham won the Premier League title six times, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Champions League in 1999. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. David Beckham

