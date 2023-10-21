SIr Bobby Charlton: England and Manchester United legend was loved as a great human as well as a great footballer

Sir Bobby Charlton combined being a great footballer with being a great gentleman, so much so that his loss at the age of 86 will be felt keenly across the world.

Charlton is one of only 11 Englishmen to win the World Cup and until 2015 was his country's top goalscorer. Although he sacrificed himself for the team in the 1966 final, it did not stop him winning the Ballon d'Or that year.

Two years later he scored two goals captaining Manchester United to the first European Cup win by an English team, 10 years after surviving the Munich air disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an undistinguished spell managing Preston North End and a brief stint as Wigan Athletic's caretaker boss he settled into his second great role, as a statesman of world football.

HOT SHOT: Bobby Charlton's powerful shooting was a trademark

Born in Ashington, Charlton was just 20 and yet to play for his country despite being one of its most exciting attacking talents when he was involved in the air crash in Germany which claimed the lives of eight team-mates, some of whom he hero-worshipped.

After it he developed into a more reserved character and began to lose his hair, his "comb-over" becoming part of his identity.

Two months after Munich he won the first of 106 England caps and went to that summer's World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The he was largely used as a left winger but he developed into a cultured attacking midfielder, making full use of his cultured passing and thunderbolt shots, like the one which booked England's place in the 1966 World Cup final.

OWLRD CHAMPION: Bobby Charlton (centre) celebrates England's controversial third goal during the 1966 World Cup final

In the final, he and West Germany's best player, Franz Beckenbauer, cancelled one another out as England won 4-2, but Charlton was able to flourish in the 1968 European Cup final, scoring twice as Benfica were beaten 4-1 after extra-time, also at Wembley.

England arguably had an even better side at the 1970 tournament but, conscious of the effect the Mexico heat was having on his 32-year-old playmaker, Sir Alf Ramsey substituted him - widely regarded as a big factor in West Germany's 3-2 win from 2-0 down in the quarter-finals.

On the flight home Bobby and his brother Jack asked Ramsey to call time on their international careers. Bobby had scored 49 goals by that point, a mark not beaten until Wayne Rooney's latter years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only booked twice in his playing career, Charlton was as respected for his human qualities as for his considerable playing ones.

STATESMAN: SIr Bobby Charlton's global reputation made him a leading football ambassador in later life

After playing he set up the Bobby Charlton Soccer Schools which famously produced David Beckham and worked as a television pundit.

He also served as a director, first at Wigan – hence his caretaker-management stint there – then at Manchester United, where he was influential in persuading his fellow board members to appoint Alex Ferguson as manager in 1986, and to stand by him during some difficult early years.

But it was his ambassadorial qualities which were most sought-after, promoting Manchester's bids for the 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, England's bid for the 2006 World Cup and London's successful bid for the 2012 Olympics, utilising his worldwide popularity.

He was knighted in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton was a regular sight at the Old Trafford director's box, which from 2016 sat opposite the stand renamed in his honour.