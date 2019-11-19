So who is incoming Barnsley FC manager Gerhard Struber?

Little-known - at least beyond Austria's borders - Wolfsberger manager Gerhard Struber is widely-expected to take charge of Barnsley FC. But who is he?

The 42-year-old Austrian came through the youth coaching set-up at Red Bull Salzburg and had two years in charge at hometown club SV Kuchl then FC Liefering before joining Carinthia.

Wolfsberger's Gerhard Struber is set to take over at Barnsley.

Struber enjoyed a 13-year domestic playing career, starting out at SV Austria Salzburg where he played in the midfield 50 times from 1995-2001.

He also represented Austria Under-21s on three occasions between 1996 and 1998. Loan periods followed for the most part until Struber finally hung up his playing boots in 2008 (whilst with Red Bull Salzburg).

During that same period - 2008 - the Austrian was appointed assistant Under-19s coach at Red Bull Salzburg, taking on the lead role for the 2009/10 season.

After two seasons with SV Kuchl (2012-2014), Struber returned to Red Bull - albeit with the youth set-up - for the 2014/15 campaign, and was appointed first-team assistant coach for the next two seasons.

The following two seasons, 2017-2019, the former midfielder was in overall charge, though this time at FC Liefering which preceded his move to Wolfsberger AC earlier this year.

He has guided Wolfsberger to third in Austrian Bundesliga. They have also beaten Borussia Monchengladbach and drawn with AS Roma in their Europa League group this season.