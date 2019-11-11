So who will the next manager of Barnsley FC be?

Caretaker boss Adam Murray called for clarity over the managerial situation at Barnsley on Saturday in the wake of a 4-2 defeat that leaves them at the foot of the Championship.
Here, we take a look at the contenders to be the next permanent manager of the Reds (all odds courtesy of SkyBet).
1. ADAM MURRAY - 9/4
The caretaker boss last managed National League North side Boston Unitedhaving previously held the Mansfield post from 2015. Results have slightly picked up in under Murrays stewardship and he is the bookies'favourite.
A manager who knows the club inside out, having played for the club for seven years. No stranger to the Championship having taken charge of Leeds and Rotherham. Recently left post as Newcastle Under 23s manager?
The German most recently managed FC Ingolstadt but was sacked from in April. Keller had a brief spell in charge of Stuttgart in 2010 however his tenure only lasted two months. Also had spells at Schalke 04 and Union Berlin.