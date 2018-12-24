Socceroos accept Huddersfield Town’s diagnosis of Aaron Mooy

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’s Aaron Mooy will continue his rehabilitation from a knee injury in England after Australia belatedly accepted the midfielder will not be fit to take part in the Asian Cup.

The 28-year-old, injured against Arsenal earlier this month, was surprisingly named in the Socceroos squad for the tournament in United Arab Emirates that kicks off on January 5.

Australia hoped Town’s diagnosis of Mooy being out for up to eight weeks was wide of the mark and even flew in their own physio to provide a second opinion.

That examination took place last Friday and officials at the Football Federation of Australia now accept Huddersfield’s medical department were correct with their original assessment.

The news is a boost for the Terriers, who were concerned Mooy could return to action in the latter stages of the Asian Cup despite not being fit.

He cannot play for Huddersfield until the end of the tournament on February 1, potentially making the Australian available for the trip to Chelsea the following day.

Town head coach David Wagner said: “I am really happy that, together with the FFA, we have reached the mutual decision for Aaron to continue his rehabilitation in Huddersfield.

“Everyone’s collective goal is to ensure Aaron’s long-term health and safe return to fitness.

“We are in good communication with the FFA and they are welcome to visit and check in on Aaron’s progress with us at all times.”