Sole Leeds United man, two Sheffield United winners and Hull City well represented in Yorkshire's Team of the Week

SHARING is the order of the day in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week with seven clubs represented in our line-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two representatives apiece for Sheffield United, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Barnsley.

Here's the XI in a novel 3-4-1-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Sol Byrnn (Middlesbrough)

Joe Gelhardt of Hull City celebrates scoring his side's third goal in the Championship win over Birmingham City (Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Brilliant penalty save to deny Ipswich's George Hirst crowned a fine display at the Riverside.

Defence: Sam McCallum (Sheffield United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Came out of the shadows and was superb as the Blades secured a much-needed first home win of a troubled 2025-26 against Watford.

Zak Jules (Rotherham United)

Morgan Whittaker of Middlesbrough celebrates with teammates Hayden Hackney and Tommy Conway after scoring his team's second goal against Ipswich (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Delivered a commanding performance of leadership as the improving Millers claimed a second league win on the spin at home to Leyton Orient.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (Leeds United)

Leeds' best on a day when they were left kicking themselves at Turf Moor. Strong in both directions.

Midfield: Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough)

Barnsley’s Reyes Cleary scored from inside his own half against Bradford City (Picture: PA)

Showed just why Ipswich were so keen to sign him with a classy display against the Tractor Boys.

Max Power (Bradford City)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back from suspension and oiled the wheels for City against Barnsley and provided a neat assist for the hosts' second on derby day.

Regan Slater (Hull City)

Popped up with a fine header at St Andrew's to put gloss on a strong showing as the Tigers won away.

Patrick Kelly (Barnsley)

His introduction at the interval turned the tide at Valley Parade as he added drive, tenacity and conviction to the Reds. Oh and a goal.

Attacking midfield/number 10: Calum O'Hare (Sheffield United)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rediscovered his mojo and was the match-winner to sting the Hornets. 'Outstanding' according to Chris Wilder.

Forwards: Reyes Cleary (Barnsley)

Scored one of the best goals that anyone could wish to see. Take a bow, son.

Joe Gelhardt (Hull City)

Sealed the deal late on for Hull and was involved in the opening goal at Blues.

Manager/head coach: Sergej Jakirovic (Hull City)