Solihull Moors v FC Halifax Town preview

Solihull Moors and FC Halifax Town go head-to-head again on Tuesday night (7.45pm) to decide who will travel to Hemel Hemsptead Town in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Solihull and Halifax drew 2-2 at The Shay on Saturday, with Adi Yussuf and Nathan Blissett putting Solihull 2-0 up before Dayle Southwell and Matty Kosylo scored to earn Halifax a replay.

Moors boss Tim Flowers made six changes for the trip to Halifax, and could be tempted to shuffle his pack again, with the game set to be Solihull’s 10th in the last 32 days.

That is only one more than Halifax though, who are expected to be without winger Ben Tomlinson, who has a knee problem.

Midfielder James Berrett played 90 minutes on Saturday in his first appearance for three months, so it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to feature again.

Town boss Jamie Fullarton does have options in reserve to make possible changes, with the likes of Ryan Sellers, Sanmi Odelusi, Mekhi McLeod, Josh Staunton, Jacob Hanson and James Ferry all not involved at the weekend.

Solihull have never beaten Halifax, with the two sides drawing 0-0 in the league fixture at Solihull earlier this season.

The winner will receive £7,000 and play in the third round.