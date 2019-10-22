Southend United 1 Doncaster Rovers 7 – Kwame Thomas double serves up horror show for Shrimpers’ new boss Sol Campbell

Doncaster Rovers produced a scintillating display to beat nine-men Southend and claim their first away win of the season.

Isaac Hutchinson’s 11th-minute opener gave the hosts the lead after Ethan Hamilton had been sent-off after just five minutes.

Ben Whiteman got on the scoresheet for 'Doncaster Rovers at Southend.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But a brilliant brace from Kwame Thomas and goals from Ben Sheaf, Ben Whiteman Kieran Sadlier, Alfie May – plus an own-goal from Nathan Ralph – turned the contest on its head.

Stephen McLaughlin was also sent off in the second half to rub salt into the wound for Southend.

The Shrimpers announced Sol Campbell as their new manager before kick-off, with the former England, Arsenal and Tottenham defender signing a deal until the end of the season. But his first game is Ipswich on Saturday, so he watched from the stands with caretaker boss Gary Waddock in charge for the visit of Rovers.

With a man light the hosts took the lead six minutes later when Hutchinson rifled into the top left corner with a stunning free-kick. But Thomas levelled with a diving header before the visitors took the lead three minutes later when Sheaf scored with a sweet volley.

Thomas hit his second soon after the restart and, after LcLaughlin was red-carded, the floodgates opened with further strikes from Whiteman, Sadlier, May and Ralph’s own goal.

Southend United: Bishop, Bwomono, Shaughnessy, Milligan, Ralph, Hutchinson, Hamilton, Dieng (Lennon 56), McLaughlin, Cox, Hopper (Humphrys 55). Unused substitutes: Oxley, Goodship, Kiernan, Demetriou, Acquah.

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng, Halliday, Anderson, Daniels (Wright 45), James, Sheaf, Whiteman, Sadlier, Coppinger (May 63), Taylor, Thomas (Gomes 74). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Blaney, Longbottom, Ennis.

Referee: Josh Smith (Royal Tunbridge Wells)