Southend United v Doncaster Rovers: Ben Whiteman’s warning to Rovers

DONCASTER ROVERS captain Ben Whiteman has cast aside talk that the club’s forthcoming fixture list will afford them respite.

Ninth-placed Rovers may have only just reached the dozen league games mark for the season, but already they have faced seven sides who are above them in the table.

Aside from a trip to Wycombe Wanderers in late November, Darren Moore’s side will now exclusively face sides who are currently in the bottom half of the division between now and Christmas, starting with this evening’s trip to managerless Southend.

Issuing a note of caution, Whiteman warned: “Southend is always a tough place to go and I remember on the first day of last season and we got absolutely battered for the first 45 minutes and then we scored three quickly and they came on strong again in the game.

“Obviously, they have not got a manager at the minute, so will be wanting to try and impress.

“Every game in this division is going to be tough.”

Meanwhile, Rovers chief Darren Moore believes that the club are starting to see the best of recent signing Jon Taylor and is hopeful that his impressive weekend performance against Bristol Rovers is a sign of things to come.

Moore said: “I would probably say it was his best game so far.

“As the games are going by, Tayls is getting stronger and he is understanding it. It is great to see how taking some of the ideas on board and utilising his speed and power to execute what we are trying to give him.”

Moore has confirmed that Matty Blair is still several weeks away from a first-team return.

Last six games: Southend WLLLLD; Doncaster WDLLLW.

Referee: J Smith (Lincolnshire).

Last time: Southend 2 Doncaster 3, August 4, 2018; League One.