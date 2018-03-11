Southend v Doncaster: Darren Ferguson pleased his side dug deep

DONCASTER Rovers are five points off the drop zone after a second clean sheet in the past three games.

Manager Darren Ferguson felt his side were good value for a point at Roots Hall after a match played out on a terrible surface.

Chances were at a premium, but an unmarked Joe Wright headed wide James Coppinger’s corner and Stephen McLaughlin fired wide for the Shrimpers before a stunning double save from Mark Oxley denied Rovers strike pair John Marquis and Alex Kiwomya in quick succession.

After the break Southend’s Michael Kightly hit wide, Michael Turner had a header tipped away and Anthony Wordsworth wasting a late chance when he hit over the bar.

Ferguson said: “I am really proud of the team. The back four were strong against a really good side. Southend have beaten Wigan and Portsmouth at home recently so it was always going to be tough.

“I thought we caused them problems, which was pleasing because the pitch wasn’t helping either side. There were times when we had to dig in towards the end and we managed to do that.”

Doncaster’s next encounter is against Bradford City a week today and Ferguson added: “We’ve got a while now before that game and we will make sure we do things at a good intensity and give the players enough rest.

“We’ve got a few players coming back into contention who will make a difference for us at a stage of the season.”

Southend United: Oxley, Demetriou, Turner, Ferdinand, Coker, McLaughlin, Yearwood, Wright, Kightly (Harrison 80), Cox (Wordsworth 68), Fortune (Ladapo 87). Unused substitutes: Timlin, Bishop, Mantom, Kyprianou.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Blair, Baudry, Wright, Mason, Houghton, McCullough, Kiwomya (May 69), Coppinger, Rowe, Marquis. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Kongolo, Williams, Whiteman, Ben Khemis.

Referee: K Johnson (Somerset).