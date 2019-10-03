Speak up! Cauley Woodrow wants more talkers in Barnsley’s dressing room

CAULEY WOODROW is backing Barnsley’s quiet class of 2019-20 to find their voices in the weeks and months ahead.

A late equaliser from top-scorer Woodrow, one of the Reds ‘elder statesmen’ at just 24, bailed out the hosts’ defence on a night when a lack of communication at the back had proved telling in a 2-2 draw with Derby County.

Woodrow, who netted his third goal of the campaign, admits that absence of loud voices in the changing room is an issue among a youthful squad, but believes it will change over time.

He said: “It is something we want to improve on as a team. It is one the youngest dressing rooms I have ever been in and I am one of the older players now and it is probably one of the quietest.

“I remember when I was 19 and 20 and I was not really talking a lot.

“It can also be a good thing as it gets us to step up and be leaders on the pitch and I am sure as the weeks go on, everyone will get better at it and learn.

“I played against Curtis Davies (in midweek) and the information he gave was fantastic. It is not like our lads do not talk – they do and we are all trying their hardest. Over time, it will get better as it is a new squad and new team with different nationalities.”

Woodrow’s precious leveller saw Barnsley come from behind to take something from a league game for the first time this season and while the goal was a scruffy one, the striker did not care a jot.

On salvaging a draw for the Reds, whose head coach Daniel Stendel stressed hips hope that it will be a ‘turning point’ in the club’s season, Woodrow added: “Tongey (Dale Tonge) said to me the other week that he does not care how it goes in off me.

“My previous two have been good finishes from far away and I’ll take them however they come.

“Especially after the first half, where two good chances did not go in for me.”