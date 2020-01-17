Speculation, but no bids for Huddersfield Town top-scorer Karlan Grant, insists manager Danny Cowley

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN chief Danny Cowley has confirmed that the club have received no offers for top-scorer Karlan Grant - and says that all reports are pure speculation.

he 12-goal forward is reportedly on the radar of several clubs, if reports are to be believed - with West Brom among those who have been linked.

But as far as Cowley is concerned, Grant - who was substituted at half-time in last wekend's derby loss at Barnsley for 'tactical reasons' - is staying put.

He said: "There has been no offers. There has been speculation, which can happen in transfer windows.

"Karlan is a young player, a young man and a good kid and it is never easy for players in this moment when there is a lot of speculation.

"All players now at all levels of professional football are private limited company and had a lot of entourage around them advising them. Sometimes people advise them in the right way, sometimes people advise them in the wrong way.

"So for us, this is normal. We understand it and have regular conversations with all of our players - Karlan included and we try to give them clarity and try to work with them, always."