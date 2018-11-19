Sporting bygones: How Pele made his mark at just 17

AFTER his historic feat in the Maracana, Pele found the net another 281 times before hanging up his boots.

His career ran from 1956 to 1977, give or take the odd exhibition match in later years, and he scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances.

Pele, now 78, was voted Footballer of the Millennium at the World Sports Awards of the Century, and the National Olympic Committee voted him Athlete of the Century, even though he never took part in the Olympics.

Pele played in four World Cups, announcing himself in style as a 17-year-old in the 1958 competition, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final against France and twice in the final against hosts Sweden.

In total, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 matches for Brazil, and finished his career with New York Cosmos.