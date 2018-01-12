Steel City Derby: The YP's experts have their say on Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY head to Bramall Lane tonight looking to gain revenge for their 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Steel city rivals Sheffield United back in September - as well as kickstart their disappointing Championship campaign.

The Owls players will also be looking to hand new boss Jos Luhukay a winning start as he takes charge for his first game as manager. Below, the YP's Richard Sutcliffe, Leon Wobschall and Richard Hercock all have their say on tonight's game - see if you agree and leave your own pre-match thoughts and predictions in the comments section at the bottom.