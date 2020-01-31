Strikers not on Paul Warne’s radar at Rotherham United on deadline day

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne says he has no plans to add to his striking quota ahead of today’s transfer window deadline – and is more than happy with the options at his disposal.

Warne allowed Jerry Yates to return on loan to Swindon earlier this week and despite having just three senior strikers in Michael Smith, Kyle Vassell and Freddie Ladapo, the Millers chief is relaxed about the situation, with his priorities lying elsewhere as the clock ticks down to 11pm.

Warne said: “I am really pleased with the three strikers I have got. If I was really unlucky and two of them are injured and I had to play Crooksy (Matt Crooks) as a ‘10’, which we have done many times and he has played really well as, I would do that.

“Or I could play Haks (Hakeeb Adelakun) as a 10. So bringing in a striker is not a concern at the moment as those three are more than competitive and I do not think I have room for another ego up top! They can battle it out.”

Warne is working on bringing in another wing option and centre-half cover – and has a couple of targets who are currently playing for higher-division clubs.

“I think we need someone out wide, which has been a theme for a while,” Warne added.

“Haks is improving all the time and Haks and Chio (Chiedozie Ogbene) have got the shirt at the moment.

“Matt Olosunde is really unlucky to not be in the team. He can play out left and Wilesy (Ben Wiles) can play on the left and right.

“I have got cover and with young Trevor (Clarke) and Julien (Lamy) but I just think it might need something different. If I don’t get it, fair enough.

“The obvious other issue with Robbo (Clark Robertson) as well might mean I have to press a button on centre-half cover as I have only got three who are fit and all three are in the team.

“In the best world, all three stay fit, but I have to manage the club to the worst-case scenario. So it might be that I need more cover.”

Out of action with a groin issue, defender Robertson has picked up a separate foot problem to compound his situation.

Warne said: “He’s in a bit of pain and in a boot, so it could add a few extra weeks to his rehabilitation. He could be back at the end of February or start of March, but there are a lot of ‘ifs”.